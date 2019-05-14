|
Robert Delby Norman
Indianapolis - Robert Delby Norman 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 12, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1932, in Armathwaite, TN to the late Austin and Alta Ellis Norman. Bob was married for 66 years to Patricia A. Carter Norman. He was worked in production at the Indianapolis Star for 40 years retiring in 1996. Bob served his country in the Air Force. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors and was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and golfer.
Bob is survived by his wife Patricia A. Norman; children Debra Hansen (Guy), David Norman (Renee) and Jerry Norman; sisters Lela Jordan and Loretta Bricker; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Services for Bob will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the mortuary. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com.
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
