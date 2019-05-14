Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Delby Norman


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert Delby Norman Obituary
Robert Delby Norman

Indianapolis - Robert Delby Norman 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 12, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1932, in Armathwaite, TN to the late Austin and Alta Ellis Norman. Bob was married for 66 years to Patricia A. Carter Norman. He was worked in production at the Indianapolis Star for 40 years retiring in 1996. Bob served his country in the Air Force. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors and was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and golfer.

Bob is survived by his wife Patricia A. Norman; children Debra Hansen (Guy), David Norman (Renee) and Jerry Norman; sisters Lela Jordan and Loretta Bricker; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Services for Bob will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the mortuary. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com.

Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center

7602 Madison Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46227
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.