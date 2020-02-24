Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Brownsburg - Robert A. DeThomas

61, Brownsburg, passed away February 21, 2020. Robert was a retired air traffic controller from the Indianapolis Center. He was a US Air Force Veteran, where he was accredited for several honorary awards. He was a member of the Brickyard Golf Club, Speedway. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather imaginable. He shaped the lives of others in many ways. Survivors include his wife Audrey DeThomas; daughters Mary (Matt) Holaday and Amy DeThomas; sisters Mary Maciejczyk and Joan DeThomas Troche; grandsons Philip, Robert and Joseph Holaday. Visitation will be from 1 to 3pm Sunday March 1 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services at 3pm. Online guestbook at

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
