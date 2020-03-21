|
|
Robert Donald Dellacca
Robert Donald Dellacca, Dad, Grandpa and to his friends and fellow servicemen "Double D" passed away passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Carbon, Indiana April 6, 1937 to Robert and Ruth Louise (Sawyer) Dellacca. His Mom called him Donny Boy. He attended Brazil High School, eventually transferring to Ben Davis High School graduating in 1955.
After high school, Don served his country in the U.S. Air Force in cryptic communications in Germany for 5 year. Following his service, Don worked to become a millwright machinist with the Ford Motor Company, retiring after 40 years of employment'.
Don is Preceded in Death by his Parents Robert and Ruth, Son Erick Dellacca and Mother of his Children, Peggy Austin Dellacca.
Don is survived by Rhonda Godfrey his Daughter of Indianapolis; Renita Dellacca, his Daughter of Belize, CA and his son Ronald Dellacca (Andrea Hittle) of Indianapolis. Connie Dellacca (Erick Dellacca) of St. Louis a son, David Landrum (Darlene) of Indianapolis, A brother, John David Dellacca; a sister, Patricia Gonser Rose; and the; and many grand and great-grandchildren.
In awareness of Health Safety there will only be a Public Graveside services conducted at 3:00 PM Tuesday March 24, 2020 in Clearview cemetery, Brazil, IN Private visitation request by calling upon an immediate family member.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawson-Miller Chapel, 1702 E. National Ave., Brazil. Memorial contributions be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Dellacca Family 7930 Lofton Ct. Indianapolis, In 46219; or visit www.lawson-millerchapel.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020