Robert Donald Klunder
Wilmore, KY - Robert D. Klunder went home to Heaven on Friday evening, September 27th following a fifteen-year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Bob was born in Chicago, IL on December 21, 1931. He honorably served his country in the Navy and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was a talented artist and spent his entire professional career in commercial art.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Arlene Klunder of Wilmore, KY; four children: Robert A. Klunder (Mary) of Noblesville, IN, Thomas Klunder (Paula) of Goshen, IN, Beth Lockwood (Michael) of Wilmore, KY and Faith Lockwood (James) of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bob was a gentle, humble, faithful and loving Christian man. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, fixing things, helping others and spending time with his family. He is greatly beloved by his family and friends and will be sadly missed.
Calling will be at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd 135 in Greenwood, on Thursday, October 3rd from 12pm - 2pm. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, led by Pastor Paul Kirby of South Emerson Church of God.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019