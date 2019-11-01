|
Robert Downing, Jr.
McCordsville - Robert L. "Bob" Downing, 81, died Oct. 30, 2019. He retired from the printing department at the Indianapolis Star and owned and operated Indiana Telecom Services, a TTY company for the hearing impaired. Calling: Sun, Nov. 3, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at The Bridge Church, Fortville. Funeral: Mon, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the church. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerlahome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019