Robert E. Anderson
Carmel - Robert E. Anderson, 89 of Carmel, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Bob was born September 7, 1931 in Cowden, IL to the late Albert and Elizabeth Anderson. He was a US Army veteran.
Bob retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as an accountant. Prior, he worked for Wausau Insurance Company and Marathon Oil. He was an avid golfer.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Christopher W. (wife, Elizabeth) Griggs-Anderson and Eric W. Anderson; granddaughters, Courtney and Catherine Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews.
