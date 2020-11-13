1/
Robert E. Anderson
Robert E. Anderson

Carmel - Robert E. Anderson, 89 of Carmel, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Bob was born September 7, 1931 in Cowden, IL to the late Albert and Elizabeth Anderson. He was a US Army veteran.

Bob retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as an accountant. Prior, he worked for Wausau Insurance Company and Marathon Oil. He was an avid golfer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Christopher W. (wife, Elizabeth) Griggs-Anderson and Eric W. Anderson; granddaughters, Courtney and Catherine Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
