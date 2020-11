Robert E. AndersonCarmel - Robert E. Anderson, 89 of Carmel, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Bob was born September 7, 1931 in Cowden, IL to the late Albert and Elizabeth Anderson. He was a US Army veteran.Bob retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as an accountant. Prior, he worked for Wausau Insurance Company and Marathon Oil. He was an avid golfer.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Christopher W. (wife, Elizabeth) Griggs-Anderson and Eric W. Anderson; granddaughters, Courtney and Catherine Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews.Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.