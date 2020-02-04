Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Robert E. Blake Sr.

Robert E. Blake Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Blake Sr.

Indianapolis - Robert E. Blake Sr., 81, passed away on February 3, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doretta Long Blake. He is also survived by his children, Shirley Schloesser (Ron), Robert E. Blake, Jr., Vickie Layman, Karen Childers (Joe), Beverly Earehart (Scott), and Bryan Blake (Brenda); 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Wolf, Dennis Blake (Mary Jane), Allen Blake (Norma). He was preceded in death by daughter Tammy Blake Storms (Matthew) and sister his Charlotte Murphy.

Robert was a teamster and worked for Rolling Mills for 37 years. He enjoyed country music, traveling, spending time with family, and was an avid euchre player.

A Graveside Service will be held for Robert at Flanner Buchanan--Floral Park , 425 North Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
