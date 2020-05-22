Robert E. Havlin
Greenfield - Robert E. "Bob" "Skeeter" Havlin, age 89, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Indianapolis on March 25, 1931 to Oscar E. and Myrtle Marie (Graham) Havlin. He graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob married Margaret C. "Peggy" (Raftery) on August 21, 1954 in Indianapolis.
He worked for Indiana Bell in Indianapolis as a PBX Repairman Technician for 39 years before retiring in 1991. Bob was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Indiana Bell Pioneers, Knights of Columbus, and Wood Carvers Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, bowling, and playing cards. He also enjoyed giving wood carving lessons at the senior center. Bob loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Havlin of Greenfield; children, Peggy (Eric) Lawyer of Shirley, Nancy (Carmen) Wethington of New Palestine, Donna (Jeff) Earnest of New Palestine, Bill (Kay) Havlin of Zionsville, and Joe (Michelle) Havlin of Fountaintown; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcia (John) Zeigler of Acworth, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Myrtle Marie Havlin; son, Bob Havlin Jr.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Havlin; and siblings, Mary Helen Yaw, Arlene Marie Duffer, and Brenda Jo Plum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Father Aaron Jenkins will be officiating. Military rites will be presented by the active duty.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or St. Michael Catholic Church Connecting Our Mission Growing Our Faith Building Campaign, 519 Jefferson Blvd., Greenfield, IN 46140. Envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.