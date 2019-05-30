|
Robert E. Kearns
Carmel - Robert Edward Kearns passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019. He was born in Peoria, IL, on September 22, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Dana Carolyn (DeWtt) Kearns, along with a brother James, and a sister Marilyn. Robert is survived by five children, nine + grandchildren, and 11+ great-grandchildren.
In 2004, Robert drafted his own obituary…. Robert Kearns, of Carmel, retired from Eli Lilly in 1982. He served as a pilot in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific theater in WWII and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He had an undergraduate degree from Butler University and post-graduate from Notre Dame. He is survived by his dog, Mali.
Memorial gifts may be presented to the Hamilton County Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019