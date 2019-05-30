Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Kearns


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Kearns Obituary
Robert E. Kearns

Carmel - Robert Edward Kearns passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019. He was born in Peoria, IL, on September 22, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Dana Carolyn (DeWtt) Kearns, along with a brother James, and a sister Marilyn. Robert is survived by five children, nine + grandchildren, and 11+ great-grandchildren.

In 2004, Robert drafted his own obituary…. Robert Kearns, of Carmel, retired from Eli Lilly in 1982. He served as a pilot in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific theater in WWII and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He had an undergraduate degree from Butler University and post-graduate from Notre Dame. He is survived by his dog, Mali.

Memorial gifts may be presented to the Hamilton County Humane Society.

Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now