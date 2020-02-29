|
|
Robert E. Marshall
Indianapolis - Robert E. Marshall, 85, Indianapolis, passed away February 28, 2020. Mr. Marshall was born June 12, 1934, in Lawrence County, Indiana, to the late Frank and Ledis (Moore) Marshall. Bob married Sharon (Joyal) Marshall on October 15, 1960, and she survives.
He graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. Bob began a 43-year career as a messenger with American United Life and retired as the art director and head of the print shop. Bob was a charter member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and was a member of the Msgr. M. Downey Knights of Columbus Council 3660. He loved to fish and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He will be fondly remembered for his great ability to recall and tell jokes. Bob was a natural extrovert and a friend to many. Above all, he was strongly devoted to his family and was loved, cherished, and respected by all.
Survivors include his wife of more than 59 years, Sharon; three sons, Don (Amy), Ron (Cathy), David (Stephanie); sisters, Carolyn Baumer and Betty Boone; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020