Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Marshall


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Marshall Obituary
Robert E. Marshall

Indianapolis - Robert E. Marshall, 85, Indianapolis, passed away February 28, 2020. Mr. Marshall was born June 12, 1934, in Lawrence County, Indiana, to the late Frank and Ledis (Moore) Marshall. Bob married Sharon (Joyal) Marshall on October 15, 1960, and she survives.

He graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. Bob began a 43-year career as a messenger with American United Life and retired as the art director and head of the print shop. Bob was a charter member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and was a member of the Msgr. M. Downey Knights of Columbus Council 3660. He loved to fish and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He will be fondly remembered for his great ability to recall and tell jokes. Bob was a natural extrovert and a friend to many. Above all, he was strongly devoted to his family and was loved, cherished, and respected by all.

Survivors include his wife of more than 59 years, Sharon; three sons, Don (Amy), Ron (Cathy), David (Stephanie); sisters, Carolyn Baumer and Betty Boone; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now