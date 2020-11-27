1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Miller
Robert E. "Bob" Miller

Fishers - 84, passed away November 25, 2020. He was born December 4, 1935 in Spencer, Indiana to the late Kenneth Olith and Marie Della (Flory) Miller. Bob was a graduate of Spencer High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and married Alberta Southerland who preceded him in death February 28, 2019 after 63 years of marriage. Bob was an instructor for Hanes Industrial for 50 years. He was a loving husband and devoted father who enjoyed bingo, jazz music, Carpenters Christmas music, playing cards, and was an avid Colts fan.

Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa Phillips (Brian). A brother, Richard Miller, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Final arrangements and care are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
