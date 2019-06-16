Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Assembly of God
6822 US 31
New Whiteland, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Assembly of God
6822 US 31
New Whiteland, IN
View Map
Robert E. Ross Obituary
Robert E. Ross

Greenwood, IN - Robert E. Ross, 83, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Nivia C. Ross (nee Concepcion), devoted father of Bill Ross (Rachel), Evelyn Ross & Marcy Ross, loving grandfather of Bill Jr., Natalie, Natasha, Laura, Matt, Anderson, Isaac, Nina, Mariah, John, Alex, Tara, Brandon, gr. grandfather of Aeja, Evan, MaKenzie, Emma, Mason, Jared, Caleb, Memphis, Parker, Morgan, Alexia, Bryson, Avery & Sofia, beloved son of the late Laura (nee Durham) & Charles Ross, beloved brother of Betty Palmer, Carol Strzlecki the late Charles Ross, William Ross & Ronald Ross. Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 11am until funeral service at 1pm at Grace Assembly of God, 6822 US 31, New Whiteland, IN 46184. Memorials, if so desired to Riley Children's Hospital, https://www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019
