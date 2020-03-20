Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Robert Swafford
Robert E. Swafford Sr.


1936 - 2020
Robert E. Swafford Sr.
Robert E. Swafford Sr.

Indianapolis IN - Robert Eugene Swafford, Sr.

Lovingly known as Cowboy Bob

Robert passed into eternity at the age of 83 on March 18, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his mother Charlotte P. Swafford Lisby, stepfather Charles O. Lisby and brother Gerald D. Swafford. He is survived by his children Robert W. Swafford (Sandy), Connie Layne (Michael), Robert E Swafford, Jr. (Beverly) and Michael Swafford (Heather). He is also survived by 9 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Robert retired from driving truck for Amoco in 1995. He loved spending time playing guitar and singing with family, hunting, camping, woodworking and knifemaking. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, Indiana. Robert's family would like to acknowledge and thank the team at Rosegate Village for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
