Robert E. Willits



Greenfield - Robert E. Willits, age 88, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Greenfield, IN with his wife of 58 years Julia "Judy" Willits by his side in his final moments. Robert was born February 9, 1932 in Tipton, IN.



Robert was a decorated Korean War veteran, who was once a self-employed barber and a successful businessman. He owned several businesses over the years including J&B Shopping Cart Corporation, Butcher & Baker, Willits Tackle Town, and several barber shops.



Robert was preceded in death by his son, Timothy X. Willits in 2001 and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Julia Willits; grandchildren, Brad (Heather) Willits and Mallory (Wisdom) Gakpo; great-grandchildren, Xavier Gakpo, Teague Smith, and Brock Smith; and daughter-in-law, Paula (Tim) Conarroe.



Visitation on November 12, 2020, 3-6 p.m. Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. A Mass of Christian Burial on November 13, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial at Park Cemetery.









