1/1
Robert E. Willits
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Willits

Greenfield - Robert E. Willits, age 88, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Greenfield, IN with his wife of 58 years Julia "Judy" Willits by his side in his final moments. Robert was born February 9, 1932 in Tipton, IN.

Robert was a decorated Korean War veteran, who was once a self-employed barber and a successful businessman. He owned several businesses over the years including J&B Shopping Cart Corporation, Butcher & Baker, Willits Tackle Town, and several barber shops.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Timothy X. Willits in 2001 and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Julia Willits; grandchildren, Brad (Heather) Willits and Mallory (Wisdom) Gakpo; great-grandchildren, Xavier Gakpo, Teague Smith, and Brock Smith; and daughter-in-law, Paula (Tim) Conarroe.

Visitation on November 12, 2020, 3-6 p.m. Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. A Mass of Christian Burial on November 13, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial at Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved