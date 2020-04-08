|
|
Robert "Bob" Earl Bonwell
Indianapolis - Robert (Bob) Earl Bonwell, 76, of Indianapolis passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born on January 17, 1944 to the late Robert P. and Lucile (Gentry) Bonwell of Crawfordsville. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susanne Bonwell.
Not one to retire, Bob maintained an active life working at the company he started in 1984, Advantage - Experts in Clean. He loved to travel with family and friends, work with customers to expand and grow their businesses, and ride his Ranger on the open prairies of South Dakota rounding up cattle.
Other survivors include daughters Kristen Bonwell and Kari Jackson, son Michael (Erin) Bonwell, his 5 grandchildren and his sister Susie (Bill) Main.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gifts in memory of Bob may be made to the Michael J. Fox and Gary Sinise Foundations or to the Robert Bonwell Scholarship Endowment for Restoration and Reconstruction in Construction Management Technology at www.Giving.Purdue.edu/InMemororyofRobertBonwell.
Online condolences may be made at flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020