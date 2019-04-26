|
|
Robert Eugene Douglas 86, of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Ruth E. (O'Neal) Douglas two sons; Jerry of Ukiah, CA and Tom of Rochester, NY and a daughter in law Marcia and two grandchildren; Ryan and Megan.
Robert was a member of the High School Road Church of Christ where a memorial service was held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 7:30 pm.
www.flannerbuchanan.com
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019