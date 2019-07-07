|
|
Robert Eugene Miller
Indianapolis - Robert Miller died June 25, 2019, at his home in Indianapolis, following a long and valiant struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was born October 12, 1931, in Newton, Illinois, to Frederick George and Charlotte Kinsel Miller. Following his schooling in Illinois and Indiana, Bob served in the U.S. Army. Curious to explore the wider world, he then made his way to Washington DC, where he worked in the Department of State and later the U.S. Information Agency also studying part time at the Art Students' League in New York. He was a specialist in international exhibitions, developing and organizing exhibitions, and sometimes trade fairs, for circulation in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, and Africa. This enabled him to live overseas and to travel extensively, especially within Eastern Europe, an area that he loved. Based in Vienna, Austria, he managed exhibitions in Poland, the former Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and East Germany. He also served as USIA'S administrative officer in Ankara, Turkey.
Bob was not just an expert in international exhibits, but an artist, craftsman, and collector in his own right. Throughout his life, Bob complemented his interest in art by creating drawings, paintings, prints, and stained glass art. He also acquired a personal collection of works by artists of special interest to him, especially the abstract impressionists and pop artists. His interest in the arts extended to a love of all beautiful things of life including fine cuisine, wine, conversation, music and the many wonderful places he lived in and visited. He had a large coterie of friends who took joy in his kindness, humor, zest for living and admired his unbounded courage in long years of battle with a devastating illness.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Elin, and his brother, Jim Miller. He is survived by his beloved wife Cynthia, his sons James (Halima), Robert (Kelly McAlinden) and Alexandre, his step mother Clara Miller, sisters Deborah Kull, Ann Henderson (John) Clara Jean Harvey, sister-in-law Theresa Miller, and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews, and his faithful and beloved dog Sam.
Our family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who cared for Bob, especially Dr. Loretta Van Every and the members of the ALS clinic and home care service at the Roudebush VA Center, Dr. Timothy Broach, and all the nurses and staff at IU Hospice, and the staff and caregivers at Home Instead.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. Friends are invited to remember him by enjoying a cool drink on a sunny terrace, a museum visit, or by contributing to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019