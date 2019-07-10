Resources
Medford, OR - Born in Beech Grove, IN, Robert Eugene Smithey (Courtney), Sr., 73, of Tracy, CA, transitioned peacefully on September 25, 2018, surrounded by family in Medford, OR. Bob will be remembered as an introverted free spirit, beloved family man and successful executive. Dryly funny, stoic and dependable, he enjoyed counter-culture art, motorcycles, the ocean, dune buggies, monster trucks, British detective shows, SciFi and the blues. Bob was a thinker, fixer, and tinkerer who explored Hinduism, Buddhism, painting and photography. Bob is survived by son Robert Smithey, Jr. of Livermore, CA; daughter Dawn Nightshade, grandson Angel Nightshade, granddaughter Rachel Hall, and great-grandson Ronin Miller of Medford, OR; sister Marcy Lynn (Perryman) Gilliam; and siblings, Ardwood (Marjori) Courtney, Jr., Lisa Courtney and Lori Courtney (IN). He will be forever loved and forever missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019
