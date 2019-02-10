|
Rev. Robert (Bob) F. Glover
Indianapolis - July 31, 1929 - January 26, 2019
Robert (Bob) Franklin Glover was born in Faulkner County Arkansas, to William Anderson Glover and Sadie Bell Vaughn on July 31st, 1929. After graduating from Little Rock High School he went to Enid Oklahoma where he attained a BA from Phillips University in 1951. He became an ordained minister within the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) that same year. His graduate studies spanned from his alma mater Phillips University Seminary (where he later taught), to Lexington Seminary, Union Theological Seminary, and Yale University.
He ministered to congregations in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Bob and Linda Hesser were married in 1956 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Bob was President of the Enid NAACP chapter and Vice President of the Oklahoma NAACP during the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and its aftermath. He was a member of the Oklahoma Advisory Committee of the US Commission on Civil Rights. Three of his children were born in Oklahoma. In 1961 they moved to Connecticut where Bob served on the staff of Yale chaplain, William Sloane Coffin. He received a BA and MA of Divinity from Yale. His second son was born in Connecticut. They moved to Indianapolis in 1969. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Phillips University in 1975.
Bob retired in 1995 as Vice President for Education and Mission of Disciples Home Missions. A highlight of Bob's ecumenical work was serving on the Translation and Utilization Committee of the National Council of Churches in the translation and publishing of the New Revised Standard Version of the Bible. He was one of the founders of the Gay, Lesbian and Affirming Disciples association and recognized as a recipient of its Carol Blakeley Award (2017).
Bob was also a 20-year volunteer at the Eiteljorg American Indian and Western Art Museum and supported Native American churches nation-wide through DOC. Bob was an active member of Downey Ave Christian Church for over 40 years, serving as an elder, teacher, and offices of the congregation. He was a season ticket holder of the Indianapolis Colts.
Survivors include his wife Linda, his daughter Ann (Richard), his sons Stephen and John and his grandchildren Alexander (Stephanie), Samuel, and Karmen. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nell.
His Celebration of Life service will be March 2 at Downey Ave Christian Church at 2 pm with visitation following. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Downey Ave Christian Church or to Dept of Home Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019