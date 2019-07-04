Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert "Tom" Fitzgerald


1933 - 2019
Robert "Tom" Fitzgerald Obituary
Robert "Tom" Fitzgerald

Indianapolis - Robert "Tom" Fitzgerald, 86 of Indianapolis died July 1, 2019.

He was born January 6, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Joseph Matthew and Helen Aurelia Fitzgerald.

Tom was a member of the Moose Lodge and the UAW. He was the consummate learner and coach. He coached Little League, taught his children and grandchildren to play golf, and followed any sporting events his grandchildren participated in. He also taught tool and die at Central Nine Career Center and apprenticed many young die makers during his long career. He kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland twice and will be remembered for his sense of humor and gift for gab.

He is survived by his children Janice Fitzgerald Milligan (Rose), Richard Paul Fitzgerald (Becky), Joseph Kevin Fitzgerald, and Susan Michelle Reuter (Steve); grandchildren Scott Joseph Fitzgerald (Alison), Richard Paul Fitzgerald (Vanessa), Julia Christine Mintun (Joel), Thomas Bryan Fitzgerald (Stefanie), and William Murphy Reuter; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Jean Cook of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Ella Louise Fitzgerald; siblings Josephine Taylor, William Fitzgerald, Richard Fitzgerald, Betty Bamberger, Joseph Patrick Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, and Shirley Thompson.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 5 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Monday, July 8 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Wheeler Mission. To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
