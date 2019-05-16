|
Robert G. "Bob" MontBlanc
Indianapolis - Robert G. "Bob" MontBlanc, age 93, of Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born February 9, 1926 in Chicago, IL to the late Evo and Eva (Caron) MontBlanc. He received his degree in Industrial Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was Vice President of Manufacturing at Brazeway, Inc. of Adrian, Michigan. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as an aviation technical engineer.
Bob enjoyed sailing, tennis, and most of all, spending time with his large blended family. He was also a member of the American Legion. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia "Ginny" MontBlanc; nine children, Patrick MontBlanc, Varlie MontBlanc Skinner, Peter MontBlanc, Mark MontBlanc, Lisa Laflin, Mary Deeken, Nora Haughee, Robert MontBlanc, Carol Tulley; six step children, Thomas Allen, Patrick Allen, Julie Cameron, Margaret Marklow, Peter Allen, and Mark Allen; As well as thirty two grandchildren and thirty two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael MontBlanc.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2-4 PM with Military Honors at 4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN. Private burial at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church Columbarium, Carmel, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019