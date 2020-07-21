Robert G. Suhr



Greenfield - Robert George Suhr, age 76, passed away on July 20, 2020 after a courageous year and a half long battle with cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 23, 1944 to John and Madeleine (Langraff) Suhr. Robert married Meryl J. (Schneider) on August 6, 1966 in Valley Stream, New York.



He was a research chemist for Eli Lilly in Greenfield and DOW Elanco in Indianapolis.



Robert is survived by his wife, Meryl Suhr; three daughters, Kerri Suhr, Kelly Viere, and Kimberly McKay; six grandchildren, Grace McKay, Miles McKay, Lauren Haffner, Luke Haffner, Isabel Viere, and Blythe Viere; and a nephew, Scott Suhr. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Madeleine Suhr; and brother, Carl Suhr.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Park Cemetery in Greenfield.



Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.









