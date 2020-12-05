Robert G. Welmer
Indianapolis - Robert G. Welmer, 89, Indianapolis, passed away December 4, 2020. Mr. Welmer was born July 24, 1931, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late E.A. and Berniece Welmer.
Bob graduated from Columbus High School and proudly served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Franklin College, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He worked for more than 20 years as an industrial engineer for Indianapolis Chrysler Foundry. Bob had been an active member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. Bob and his late wife Cathy traveled extensively and loved cruises especially, even renewing their vows on a cruise at one time. He was passionate about photography and was also quite interested in videography even during the beta and VHS days. Bob was an intelligent man who never met a stranger. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and joyful nature.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Catherine P. (Brown) Welmer; his daughter, Jacqueline Welmer; sister, Mary Kay Moore.
Survivors include a son, W. Samuel (Sandra) Willard of Trafalgar; grandchildren, W. Samuel (Jennifer) Willard, II of Trafalgar and Scott (Bethany) Willard of Martinsville; great grandchildren, Samuel III and Andrew; Kaylee, Ethan, and Jacob Gus; niece Molly (Doug) Rapp of Louisville, KY; nephew, Andy (Peggy) Moore of Madison, WI.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Nathan Crowe officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on the O'Riley YouTube channel, by visiting www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
. Masks are required, and physical distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.