1/1
Robert G. Welmer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Welmer

Indianapolis - Robert G. Welmer, 89, Indianapolis, passed away December 4, 2020. Mr. Welmer was born July 24, 1931, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late E.A. and Berniece Welmer.

Bob graduated from Columbus High School and proudly served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Franklin College, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He worked for more than 20 years as an industrial engineer for Indianapolis Chrysler Foundry. Bob had been an active member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. Bob and his late wife Cathy traveled extensively and loved cruises especially, even renewing their vows on a cruise at one time. He was passionate about photography and was also quite interested in videography even during the beta and VHS days. Bob was an intelligent man who never met a stranger. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and joyful nature.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Catherine P. (Brown) Welmer; his daughter, Jacqueline Welmer; sister, Mary Kay Moore.

Survivors include a son, W. Samuel (Sandra) Willard of Trafalgar; grandchildren, W. Samuel (Jennifer) Willard, II of Trafalgar and Scott (Bethany) Willard of Martinsville; great grandchildren, Samuel III and Andrew; Kaylee, Ethan, and Jacob Gus; niece Molly (Doug) Rapp of Louisville, KY; nephew, Andy (Peggy) Moore of Madison, WI.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Nathan Crowe officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on the O'Riley YouTube channel, by visiting www.ORileyFuneralHome.com. Masks are required, and physical distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved