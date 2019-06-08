|
|
Robert Glen Bloomer
Cartersburg - Robert Glen Bloomer, 84 of Cartersburg, passed away on June 6, 2019 in his residence. He was born on July 7, 1934 in Morgan County Indiana to the late Charles Wendell and Sarah Broyles Bloomer. Bob was a mechanic for Chrysler and John Deere. He drove dump trucks for 12 years for Lynn Trucking before his retirement. He attended Cartersburg Community Church from 1956-2017 and now attended Grace Baptist Church in Coatesville. He was the Fire Chief for Cartersburg Volunteer Fire Department and was a life member of Liberty Township Fire Department. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Cartersburg. Calling hours will be on Monday June 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Survivors include his wife: Martha Snodgrass Bloomer. Children: Melinda Lee Ashcraft (Mike), Kenneth Wayne Bloomer (Lori), Vonnie Kaye Kittle (Tim) and Robin Lynn Strole (Joe). 7 Grandchildren and 3 Greatgrandchildren. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019