|
|
Robert Gregg Crose
Indianapolis - Robert Gregg Crose, 91, Indianapolis, went home to be with his Lord February 4, 2019. He was born August 29, 1927 in Sedalia, MO to the late John O. and Mary Hogan Crose. He graduated from Shortridge High School and received bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He was a member Sigma Nu fraternity, I Men's Association, a member of Lawrence United Methodist Church and has served as a trustee. He was employed at Central Rubber & Supply for 28 years and retired from W W Granger. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and sister Mary Martha Crose. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Barbara Crose, Susan (William) Kenny, Gregg A Crose, grandchildren, Michael Kenny, Elizabeth Kenny, Emily Kenny, Brooke Lane. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence United Methodist. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30a-11a at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite). A memorial service will begin there at 11am. Burial will be private, following the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019