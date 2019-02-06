Services
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gregg Crose


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Gregg Crose Obituary
Robert Gregg Crose

Indianapolis - Robert Gregg Crose, 91, Indianapolis, went home to be with his Lord February 4, 2019. He was born August 29, 1927 in Sedalia, MO to the late John O. and Mary Hogan Crose. He graduated from Shortridge High School and received bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He was a member Sigma Nu fraternity, I Men's Association, a member of Lawrence United Methodist Church and has served as a trustee. He was employed at Central Rubber & Supply for 28 years and retired from W W Granger. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and sister Mary Martha Crose. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Barbara Crose, Susan (William) Kenny, Gregg A Crose, grandchildren, Michael Kenny, Elizabeth Kenny, Emily Kenny, Brooke Lane. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence United Methodist. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30a-11a at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite). A memorial service will begin there at 11am. Burial will be private, following the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now