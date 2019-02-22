|
Robert Groogan
Fishers - Robert Groogan, 74, of Fishers, IN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Bob was from Whitehouse Station, NJ and moved to Indiana shortly after his graduation from Saints Philip & James in Phillipsburg, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Kathleen Groogan, and his sisters Marge Kelley and Sr. Eileen Groogan.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from IUPUI. He worked in commercial construction and retired as a Vice President of Shiel Sexton after 28 years.
He was a Godparent and former board member of St. Mary's Child Center, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a former board member of IFMA Indianapolis and active in his church.
Bob worked hard and loved his family fiercely. He enjoyed golf, St. Patrick's Day, fishing, playing euchre and telling stories with family and friends over a cold beer.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda (Roberts) Groogan, his brother Leo Groogan (wife Terry), his daughter Andrea Mikels (husband Roger), his son Patrick Groogan (wife Jenni) and his three grandchildren, JP, Lauren and Parker, who lit up his world.
Services will be held at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037. Visitation is Monday, February 25th, 5:00pm - 8:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 26th, at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: St. Mary's Child Center, 901 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46202. https://www.smccindy.org/donation
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 22, 2019