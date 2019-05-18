Robert H. Huber



Greenwood - Robert "Bob" H. Huber



75 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away May 15, 2019. He was born to the late Woodrow & Helen (Kennedy) Huber in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 25, 1943. Robert worked for Eli Lilly and Company for 31 years, retiring in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Adrienna (Warner) Huber, daughter Terri (Jerry) Stamps, son Robert S (Rebecca) Huber, sister Sandy (Bob) Bostic, brother Steve Huber and brother in-law Steve (Toni) Warner.



Bob was a wonderful husband and father. He traveled the world with his wife and kids. He was an avid deer hunter, liked to scuba dive in Grand Cayman, and spent the summers in his hot rods.



Visitation will be held 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Wilson St Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46143. A celebration of Robert's life will be at 12PM Monday, May 20 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Forrest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. You are invited to read Robert's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message to the family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019