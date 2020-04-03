Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Indianapolis
1604 W Morris St
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 637-3733
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. "Rob" Kipper


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. "Rob" Kipper Obituary
Robert "Rob" H. Kipper

Indianapolis - 1948-2020

Rob Kipper, 71, passed away on March 24, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Most of his adult life was spent in Palm Springs, California. Rob began his professional career with Redken Laboratories where he was a hair designing instructor for the Redken Academy in Los Angeles. He served as the Associate Director of Indian Wells Town Hall in Palm Springs where he invited world leaders as guest speakers. A cancer survivor of 16 years, he loved City of Hope where a stem-cell transplant was performed in 2004. He remained loyal and supportive of City of Hope following his successful transplant.

He is survived by his husband of 51 years, Craig Prater, who is President of Heartland Film in Indianapolis and the former Executive Director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. He is also survived by two older brothers, James Kipper of Jefferson City, Missouri and Gary (Jackie) Kipper of Collins, Missouri; a Sister-in-law Ramona (Jerry) Spoonemore and Brother-in-law Alan Prater both of Filmore, Missouri. He had numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Vera Ruth Gregory Kipper and Jesse Dean Kipper. As a military family, he lived in many locations growing up.

He traveled extensively with his husband and lived briefly in Bangkok, Thailand; but his greatest joy was being home with his little dogs Melanie, Giayrmo, Benjamin, Schuller and Sophia.

Cremation was entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Montcalm in Indianapolis, Indiana. No services are planned. Family has requested that any remembrances be made in his name at The City of Hope, Duarte, California.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -