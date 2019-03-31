|
|
Robert H. Riley Jr.
Plainfield - Robert Riley, Jr., 78 of Plainfield, passed away March 28, 2019. Born June 2, 1940 in Warsaw, Indiana he was the son of the late Katherine and Robert Riley, Sr. He married Laura Moffatt and she preceded in death in 2015. Robert was an U. S. Army veteran and served during Vietnam. He graduated from Ben Davis High School and stocked shelves for over 50 years at Kroger's in Speedway. Survivors include his sons, Tim (Loni), Mike, Danny (Angie) Riley; grandchildren, Danyelle, Alexis, Douglas, Tyler and Samantha.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with entombment to follow at Floral Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church 600 Simmons Street Plainfield, Indiana 46168. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019