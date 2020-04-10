Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Robert H. Taylor


1924 - 2020
Robert H. Taylor Obituary
Robert H. Taylor

Carmel - Robert H. Taylor, 95, of Carmel, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Dr. Robert Taylor (Barb); daughters, Susan Taylor and Janis Hartman (Greg). Also surviving are his grandchildren, R. Clay Taylor (Sarah), Kirk Taylor, Evan Newman, Elizabeth Hartman, Allison Hartman and Anna Hartman, and great grandson, Wesley Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Taylor.

Per Robert's wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

You are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photographs with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
