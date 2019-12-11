|
Robert Hammond
Plainfield - Robert R. Hammond, 57 of Plainfield, passed away December 10, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019