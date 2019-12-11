Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Hammond Obituary
Robert Hammond

Plainfield - Robert R. Hammond, 57 of Plainfield, passed away December 10, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
