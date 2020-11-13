1/1
Robert Harold Allison
Robert Harold Allison

Indianapolis - Robert Harold Allison, age 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, August 26, 1930 in Indianapolis to Harold and Margaret Allison. He married Donna Jean Bannon on April 14, 1952. She precedes him in death, along with his parents. Robert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Dortch. He was 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, E 71st Council, Indianapolis, as well as the former president of the Pike Lions Club, with whom he travelled to Central America on mission trips for over a decade in the 1990's. During his last 18 years, Robert lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Bobby) H. Allison, Il, and his wife Debra, Michael S. Allison and his wife Marsha, Kathleen M. Fink, Kevin B. Allison and his wife Kyle, Brian D. Allison and his wife Kim, and Daniel K. Allison; grandchildren: Candice, Michael, Molly, Daniel, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Katie, Briana, Christian, Lindsey, Brooke, Hunter; as well as great-grandchildren: Sam, Dawson, Veronica, and Ashton.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
