Brownsburg - Robert E. Harris
95, Brownsburg, passed away February 10, 2020. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and worked for Link Belt for 40 years, retiring in 1987. Robert was a member of the Brownsburg American Legion 331 and Veteran of Foreign Wars 908. His wife Lillie Harris preceded him in death. Survivors include children Pamela (Greg) McCown, Patty (Jerry) Irish, Robert (Pamela) Harris Jr. and Teresa (Chuck) Smith; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Thursday February 13 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020