Robert Hart
Indianapolis - Mr. Robert Eugene "Bob" Hart, age 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, entered this life on September 8, 1925 in Frankfort, Indiana. He was the son of the late Lester Earl and Julia Ann Judd Hart. Bob was raised in the Nazarene faith. He was raised in Frankfort until the age of 17 and was a 1943 graduate of Frankfort High School where he studied mechanical drawing. In 1945 Bob was united in marriage to JoAnne Gillette and this union was blessed with three daughters, Sharon Ann, Julia Ann, and Patricia Ann. He began a career in sales early in life and was listed as the top salesman of the company and following that decided to pursue a career on his own. In 1956 Bob was united in marriage to Mary Mae Bell and this union was blessed with Roberta Jean and Rebecca Mae. Bob was owner and operator of Hart Galleries at 800 East Main Street in Westfield, Indiana. He was a buyer and seller of fine art and antiques for over 53 years. He had operated his auction house since 1964 and met and maintained many friends, artists, clients and customers for the rest of his life. On November 14, 1977 Bob was united in marriage to Doris Maurene Bishop in Noblesville, Indiana. Bob had resided at 8020 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis since purchasing the stately home in 1983. He held membership in the Knight's of Pythias Lodge and enjoyed playing cards, loved music, collecting antiques, fine art and enjoyed the art of making the deal. Bob died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at his home. Bob will be missed by his loving daughters, Julia "Judy" Ann Hart Huff of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patricia Ann Hart Cantwell of Madison, Indiana, Roberta Gardner and her partner, Kevin Van Ness of Muncie, Indiana, Rebecca "Becky" Mills and her husband, Charles of Westfield, Indiana; his grandchildren, George, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Bryan, Patrick, Evan, and Matthew; his great grandchildren, Brittany, Julia, Andrew, Jackson, Kathryn, Eleanor, Raquel, Margaret, Malcolm, and Samuel; his great great grandson, Alfred; his sister in law, Bessie Hart of Marion, Indiana; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Earl Hart, died in January 1972, his mother, Julia Ann Judd Hart, died in 1970, his daughter, Sharon Ann Hart Amat, died June 16, 2011, his son in law, Bruce Cantwell, died November 15, 2005, his brothers, Lester Vern Hart, died July 18, 1981 and James Buchanan Hart, died August 4, 2000, his sister, Betty A. Hart, died January 7, 1925, and his late wife of 40 years, Doris Maurene Bishop Hart, died April 4, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Hart Family Home, 8020 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. Entombment will follow privately at a later date in the Kilmore United Methodist Church Cemetery in Frankfort, Indiana. Friends may visit Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Hart Family Home, 8020 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's . Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020