Robert Henry Fekkes
Indianapolis - Robert Henry Fekkes passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Robert was born in Penfield, NY on June 7, 1934, the son of Jan and Thea Fekkes, Dutch immigrants. As a young child, the family returned to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where he was raised. Robert later returned to the US, and started his family in Indianapolis, IN. He married Renate Berta Weber on April 25, 1959 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until her death on October 28, 2004.
Robert was a licensed landscape architect and President and Owner of the Fekkes Landscape Company in Indianapolis, Indiana until he retired in December of 1999. His lifelong interests included nature, animals, travel, and above all, his family. Robert was a member of several Catholic churches in Indianapolis, IN and Naples, FL before moving to Hastings, Michigan.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Rita, Hans, Maryke, and Peter.
He is survived by his daughters Andrea Fekkes Dynes of Alexandria, VA, Stephanie Fekkes (Cordova) of Hastings, MI, son-in-law Tomy Cordova of Hastings, MI, grandchildren Christopher Robert Dynes of Alexandria, VA, Madeline Fekkes Dynes of Chicago, IL, and step-grandson Gabriel Cordova of Naples, FL.
A special thank you to the caregivers in his final years, Melissa Winick, Kathy Covey, and other caring staff at Woodlawn Meadows in Hastings, Michigan.
Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 805 S Jefferson St, Hastings, MI 49058 with a visitation held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Girrbach Funeral Home, 328 S. Broadway, Hastings, MI 49058. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Village of Barry County, PO Box 414, Hastings, MI 49058 or a nature conservancy of your choice. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019