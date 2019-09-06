Services
Girrbach Funeral Home, Inc. - Hastings
328 S. Broadway
Hastings, MI 49058
(269) 945-3252
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Girrbach Funeral Home, Inc. - Hastings
328 S. Broadway
Hastings, MI 49058
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
805 S Jefferson St
Hastings, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fekkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry Fekkes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Henry Fekkes Obituary
Robert Henry Fekkes

Indianapolis - Robert Henry Fekkes passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Robert was born in Penfield, NY on June 7, 1934, the son of Jan and Thea Fekkes, Dutch immigrants. As a young child, the family returned to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where he was raised. Robert later returned to the US, and started his family in Indianapolis, IN. He married Renate Berta Weber on April 25, 1959 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until her death on October 28, 2004.

Robert was a licensed landscape architect and President and Owner of the Fekkes Landscape Company in Indianapolis, Indiana until he retired in December of 1999. His lifelong interests included nature, animals, travel, and above all, his family. Robert was a member of several Catholic churches in Indianapolis, IN and Naples, FL before moving to Hastings, Michigan.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Rita, Hans, Maryke, and Peter.

He is survived by his daughters Andrea Fekkes Dynes of Alexandria, VA, Stephanie Fekkes (Cordova) of Hastings, MI, son-in-law Tomy Cordova of Hastings, MI, grandchildren Christopher Robert Dynes of Alexandria, VA, Madeline Fekkes Dynes of Chicago, IL, and step-grandson Gabriel Cordova of Naples, FL.

A special thank you to the caregivers in his final years, Melissa Winick, Kathy Covey, and other caring staff at Woodlawn Meadows in Hastings, Michigan.

Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 805 S Jefferson St, Hastings, MI 49058 with a visitation held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Girrbach Funeral Home, 328 S. Broadway, Hastings, MI 49058. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Village of Barry County, PO Box 414, Hastings, MI 49058 or a nature conservancy of your choice. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now