Robert HuberCarmel - Robert L. Huber, of Carmel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Bob was born June 11, 1938 in Clarksville IN to the late Lewis F Huber and Oma (Brown) Huber.He moved to Carmel, IN in 1947 and graduated from Carmel High School in 1956. In Carmel, Bob participated in basketball and track where he set the country record in the mile. More importantly, while there he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judith Ann Ferrin. Bob and Judy were married in 1958 and shared 62 wonderful years together. In 1970 they moved their family to a farm in Westfield, IN so Bob could pursue his passion for farming. If you only met Bob for a few minutes, you knew that he was proud of being a farmer. In 2000 he sold the farm, retired, and moved back to Carmel.His passion for farming was also displayed by the numerous organizations he was involved with and supported, including President of the Hamilton County Extension Board, Indiana Pork Producers President, Honorary Commissioner of Agriculture appointed by Lieutenant Governor John Mutz, Indiana Future Farmers of America Foundation Board, President of the Hamilton County Farm Bureau Co-op Board of Directors and Member of the Hamilton County 4-H Foundations. His involvement and community support outside of farming included: President of the Carmel United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, Member of the Carmel Masonic Lodge, Indianapolis Scottish Rite, Indianapolis Murat Shrine, along with a member of the Carmel Clay Dads Club and Booster Club.Bob is survived by his wife Judy; sons, Rich (Jane) and Mike (Michelle). He was also very proud of his 6 grandsons, Brad, Mark (Darlene), Matt (Liz), Grant, Kyle (Ashley) and Ryan who will sorely miss spending time with their Pepaw.A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2 pm in Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 South Rangeline Road. A private family burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Bob be made to the Hamilton County Extension, 2003 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.