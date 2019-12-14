|
Robert I. "Bob" Hayes
Franklin, IN. - Robert I. "Bob" Hayes 83 of Franklin, IN, and former owner of Bob's 31 South Paint and Body Shop in Franklin, IN passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Services Thursday 10:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Wednesday from 3PM until 8 PM at the mortuary. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019