Noblesville - Robert J. "Bob" Davidson, 69, of Noblesville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 12, 1950 to the late Joseph and Marian (Messick) Davidson in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bob attended Kemper Military School and Indiana State University. He worked as a sales rep for Central Restaurant Equipment of Indianapolis. Bob was an avid auto racing fan, especially the IndyCar Series and Formula 1. He also loved the music of the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Davidson; son, Joe (Amy) Davidson; daughter, Lindsey Davidson; brother, William Davidson; sister, Barb Ogle; cousin, Mary Anne Schager; and three grandchildren, Kalie, Zoe & Macy Davidson.

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
