Robert J. LaFortuneFortville - Robert J. LaFortune, 82, died May 19, 2020. He enjoyed collecting stamps, old and new keys and coins. Bob retired from Ford Motor Co. as a millwright in 2002.Bob is survived by his wife Becky (Graham) LaFortune, daughter: Renee (Steve) Jerge and son Robert W. (Anita) LaFortune, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Charlie) Minch.Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Star Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com