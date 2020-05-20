Robert J. LaFortune
Fortville - Robert J. LaFortune, 82, died May 19, 2020. He enjoyed collecting stamps, old and new keys and coins. Bob retired from Ford Motor Co. as a millwright in 2002.

Bob is survived by his wife Becky (Graham) LaFortune, daughter: Renee (Steve) Jerge and son Robert W. (Anita) LaFortune, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Charlie) Minch.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Star Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
