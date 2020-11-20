Robert J. McCarthy
Indianapolis - Robert J. McCarthy, 83, lifelong Indianapolis resident and retired firefighter, passed away November 19, 2020. Mr. McCarthy was born April 13, 1937, to the late Charles Francis and Loretta (Derleth) McCarthy. He married Sally A. Crawford on May 4, 1963 and she survives.
Bob graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army. Bob served on the Indianapolis Fire Department for 20 years, retiring in 1984. He then worked for the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office as an inspector and retired in 2000. Bob was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, the Msgr. Downey Knights of Columbus Council #3660 and a 4th Degree member of the Bishop Chatard Assembly. He enjoyed his retirement years surrounded by many good friends through the K of C. Bob will be fondly remembered by his loving family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, David McCarthy.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sally; children, Timothy (Melinda) McCarthy, Michael (Kathy) McCarthy, Christopher (Jane) McCarthy, Kathleen (Michael) Haberthy; sister, Joan Armbruster; grandchildren, Keegan, Shannon, Sean, Addison, Morgen, Kevin, and Meghan.
Friends and family will gather Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks at all times and respectfully practice physical distancing. The funeral home is limited to 50 people at any one time presently, and as a result, the family requests that visits remain brief. The Mass will be livestreamed on the O'Riley Facebook page, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Youth Organization or to Power of Children through the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
