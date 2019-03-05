Robert J. "Bob" McKinney



Indianapolis - Robert J. "Bob" McKinney, 88, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born July 8, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles McKinney and Ruth (Burnside) McKinney. Bob was a devoted husband, father, educator, mentor, and friend to all who met him.



Robert excelled in sports despite being born with cerebral palsy. As a tennis player, he won the city of Indianapolis tennis championship and went on to play and later coach at Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). He graduated with a degree in education and taught in elementary through high school classrooms around Indiana.



After obtaining his administration license, he served as principal at Triton North Elementary then Triton Central Middle School. Along with his wife, Carolyn, Bob started a summer business called "Courts by McKinney" which built tennis courts at private homes and schools. Bob retired early and then began a new chapter in his life as the director of Brookside Youth Program. He worked tirelessly in this volunteer role to help children see their potential and reach their goals. With a wonderful staff, this program helped both spread the word of God's love as well as the benefits of education and reaching for high goals.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carolyn; children, Mark (Kate) McKinney, Kevin (Elaine) McKinney, and Rebecca (Darin) Sorley; grandchildren, Sarah (Zach) Patterson, Tyler McKinney, Allegra Sorley, Maya McKinney, Alex Sorley, and Adam Sorley; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Virginia Thigpen and Jack (Rose) McKinney. The family would like to thank the staff at Altenheim for their wonderful care in Bob's last years.



Bob's family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Shepherd Community Center, 4107 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201. A celebration of his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shepherd Celebration Ministries which helps families with immediate housing needs.



If you would like to share a memory of Bob, or a special message with his family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019