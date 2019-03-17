Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN
Robert J. Nowakowski


Robert J. Nowakowski Obituary
Robert J. Nowakowski

Indianapolis - Robert J. Nowakowski, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Bob was born February 28, 1940 in Chicago to the late Clemence and Alice Nowakowski. He was a graduate of Valparaiso Technical College.

Bob retired from General Motors in 2000 where he worked as an engineer. After retirement, he worked an additional 18 years at Indiana Lighting.

Bob was a member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church in Indianapolis for over 50 years and a current member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Carmel. He enjoyed boating and fishing. His most recent hobby was being a Ham Radio operator.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday, March 21 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 pm until the time of the service.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine; grandson, Michael "Mickey" J. Murphy IV; sister, Carole (husband, Bonifacio) Rivera; brother, Ronald (wife, Victoria) Nowakowski. He was preceded in death by his son, James R. Nowakowski and daughter, Laura K. Murphy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
