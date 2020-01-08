|
|
Mr. Robert Jackson
Indianapolis - passed away on December 31, 2019. Birthday Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at CMBC, 1001 Eugene St., Indianapolis, IN 46208. All family and guests are asked to wear green and gold (Crispus Attucks High School colors).
Visitation: 3:00 pm. - 7:00 pm. Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen's Club Rites: 6:30 pm. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. All condolences and emails should be sent to [email protected]
Send donations to the Robert Jackson Award, P.O. Box 88377, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020