Robert Johnson
Carmel - Robert Wayne Johnson of Carmel, died peacefully on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.
Born in 1949, Bob was the first child of the late Phyllis Mae (Robbins) Johnson and the late Russell Eugene Johnson of Twelve Mile, IN.
He is survived by his wife Gale Alice (Davidson) of Carmel, IN; brother Richard William (Roberta Joy Krintz) of Peru, IN, three sisters-in-law, Anna Kelly of Portage, MI, Carol Price (Allen) of Moss Beach, CA, and Georgia Jones (Bill) of Battleground, IN; 11 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews. His brother Thomas Russell of Twelve Mile preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 5588 State Road 25 North, Logansport, IN on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be sent online at www.mcclainfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020