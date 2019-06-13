Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
1505 E Morthland Dr
Valparaiso, IN
Resources
Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly


Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly Obituary
Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly

Longmont, CO - Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly, 96 formerly of Indianapolis, passed away June 8, 2019 in Longmont, CO. Bob was born November 16, 1922, in Valparaiso. He attended Valparaiso High School, was a Veteran of the Marine Corps, and attended Valparaiso University and Purdue University.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Constance; brother, Thomas; and son, James Teets. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Susan Ternet) Teets and Cathy (Robert Rau) Bryarly; daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Teets, 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Services will be held 1:00 PM CST June 15, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Purple Heart Foundation. Moeller Funeral Home handling local arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 13, 2019
