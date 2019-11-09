|
|
Robert Joseph Czarkowski
Carmel - Our hearts are heavy and our pain is paralyzing for the loss of our son Robert Joseph Czarkowski. Robert left us for our Heavenly Father on November 02, 2019. He will forever be missed and our hearts will be forever broken. Robert was a beautiful and loving son, a great brother to Kara and Brian. Robert had the best sense of humor and always knew how to put a smile on someone's face to cheer them up. Robert was gracious, kind, and loving to everyone. He was an extremely intelligent young man who could talk about any subject, and was a gifted writer and communicator. He graduated from college with a degree in Finance and Business Administration. Robert had a passion for physical fitness with working out and eating healthy. He loved football and loved Notre Dame. We will forever miss the sound of his voice, hugs, and kisses, and I love you! We were blessed to have Robert for 29 years and I am blessed and grateful God chose us to be Robert's mother, father, brother and sister.
We will be celebrating Robert's life on November 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel - 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN 46032 - 317-846-3475. The visitation time will be 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., followed by a Catholic mass at 2:30 p.m. - eastern standard time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://shatterproof.org. click on memorial - click on the search box and enter Robert Joseph Czarkowski.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019