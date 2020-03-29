Services
Robert Joseph Euliss


1936 - 2020
Indianapolis - age 83, passed away on Friday March 27, 2020. Robert was born November 20, 1936 in Indianapolis to Russell Byron and Virginia Grace Euliss. Robert worked for General Motors for 40 years. Robert is survived by his children Christina L. Simpson; Jospeh Lee Euliss; Steven A. Euliss; DeAnna Marie Euliss; Robert Joseph Euliss Jr.; Michael L. Euliss and LeAnn Euliss, sisters Lynda M. Barry and Carolyn V. Petcof , 10 grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Ann T. Euliss and brother Russell Euliss. Robert will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in a private service. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Euliss family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
