Robert "Bob" Joseph O'Brien
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" Joseph O'Brien, age 82, of Fishers, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Robert "Bob" was born September 6, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Martin and Marie Markham O'Brien. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956 and attended Butler University. He also worked for the Indy Lighting company for 32 years. He was a long time member of Old Oakland Golf Club. He is survived by his wife Bonita Mann O'Brien, children Mike (Shannon) O'Brien, Bob O'Brien, Sheila (Giorgio) Groves, Erin O'Brien and Danny (Lora) O'Brien, step children Brett (Stacy) Caldwell, Cherie Caldwell, sister Martha Holmes, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, grand daughter Kathleen McCurry, sisters Marleen Brackman, Rose Sullivan and Judy Boschenko. Visitation for Bob will be Sunday, November 22 from 2 - 6 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Due to covid-19 social distancing, mask wearing and a limit of 50 people in the building at a time. There will be a private family funeral. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to The Village of Merici or the Alzheimer's Association
.
for the O'Brien family.