|
|
Robert Joshua Perkins
Indianapolis - Robert J. Perkins passed away on August 30, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1924 to Frank and Flora Perkins in Indianapolis, where he called home for the rest of life. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Indianapolis in 1942. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the European campaign. After the war, he married Myrtle Lee in August 1947. She was his faithful partner and companion until her passing in 2012. He was employed in Capsule Manufacturing at Eli Lilly and Company for 39 years, retiring in 1985. Bob loved to travel and looked forward each year to reunions of his war time unit at different locations. He enjoyed sports and was a member of a golf league in the summer and bowling league in the winter for many years. Bob was a member of Fairfax Christian Church, American Legion Post 374, Murat Shrine, Scottish Rite, and Speedway Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wallace; loving wife of 65 years, Myrtle Lee Perkins. Surviving to cherish his memory are son, Frank (Vicki) Perkins, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's honor to the . Family and friends are welcome to visit Friday, September 6 from 1-3 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park with funeral services starting at 3 PM. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019