Robert K. Kramer Do
Robert K. Kramer, DO

Indianapolis - ROBERT K KRAMER, DO

Robert was born April 8, 1935, the third son of four to Forrest M. and Anna Dorn Kramer in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

His professional accomplishments were notable and many during his life-time. He attended Temple University School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and finished his Orthopedic Residencies at Harrisburg Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. He entered into eternal rest October 11, 2020.

He was proud to know that he was the first certified Osteopathic Orthopedic Surgeon in the State of Indiana during his first five years of living in the state. He would later become dual certified nationally in Family Practice as well Orthopedics.

He loved his profession but his greatest joys were his children and grandchildren, golf and the sports teams of Indiana. There was seldom a Colts or Pacers game he did not attend nor a golf green he could pass up without striking at the white ball. He is survived by Evelyn N Kramer, his wife of 58 years and his children, Debra J. Casey (David L. Casey), Robert A. Kramer, and grandchildren, Dr. Rachel J. Rangel (Dr. Gabriel W. Rangel), David K. Casey and Robert J. Casey.

The family requests that no flowers or plants be sent before internment but memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to: Dannin Scholarship Fund of the Indiana Osteopathic Association, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Carmel, IN., Gennesaret Free Clinics or donor's favorite charity.

Interment will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, IN with immediate family only present. Services provided by Leppert Mortuary Services.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
